CEOs who reveal irritation can evoke anxiety as much as envy4 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 12:30 AM IST
Any display of exasperation with workers could have wide impact
Any display of exasperation with workers could have wide impact
You can visit Pity City, but you can’t live there," is pretty good advice in the context of, say, a one-on-one mentoring meeting with a promising-but-entitled young employee who’s just suffered a setback. But it’s exactly the wrong thing to say as the CEO of an 11,000-person company trying to encourage employees to meet the challenges of selling office furniture in a work-from-home economy.