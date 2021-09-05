Millets could help India mitigate malnutrition and climate change

Barriers to growth: Market dynamics need to favour the growth of millets. India is their largest global producer, with a 41% market share, and a compound annual growth rate of 4.5% is projected for the global millet market in the coming decade. But a rise in incomes and urbanization, together with inadequate government policies, has led to millets being used for various purposes other than for consumption. Over the years, several farmer organizations have been set up to help small and marginal farmers overcome hindrances in millet production and marketing. A study conducted to map the driving factors of millet demand showed that Indian age and education-level trends went against this cereal grain. The prevalent market instability calls for policies that protect the livelihood of farmers. Incentivizing the adoption of inter-cropping (two or more crops planted side by side) and providing crop insurance and support for storage facilities will foster income and food security. Millet marketing policies need to be broadened as well.