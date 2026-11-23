Earlier this month, the Union cabinet approved a ₹2,814 crore scheme for critical mineral processing, taking India’s manufacturing policy a step further upstream. The scheme offers a capital subsidy of 30% of eligible investment, subject to caps, for two lithium and two nickel processing plants.
A supply chain can span several countries and still depend on a single processing step that few suppliers can perform. Political scientists Henry Farrell and Abraham Newman call it “weaponized interdependence” when states exploit such bottlenecks to coerce others.