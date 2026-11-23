Earlier this month, the Union cabinet approved a ₹2,814 crore scheme for critical mineral processing, taking India’s manufacturing policy a step further upstream. The scheme offers a capital subsidy of 30% of eligible investment, subject to caps, for two lithium and two nickel processing plants.
Earlier this month, the Union cabinet approved a ₹2,814 crore scheme for critical mineral processing, taking India’s manufacturing policy a step further upstream. The scheme offers a capital subsidy of 30% of eligible investment, subject to caps, for two lithium and two nickel processing plants.
A supply chain can span several countries and still depend on a single processing step that few suppliers can perform. Political scientists Henry Farrell and Abraham Newman call it “weaponized interdependence” when states exploit such bottlenecks to coerce others.
A supply chain can span several countries and still depend on a single processing step that few suppliers can perform. Political scientists Henry Farrell and Abraham Newman call it “weaponized interdependence” when states exploit such bottlenecks to coerce others.
A lithium refinery in India could reduce dependence on foreign processors and still rely on feedstock, technology or equipment that is hard to replace. Without enough buyers, it may run below capacity, raising costs. India must build domestic capabilities where foreign dependence creates serious vulnerabilities, without confusing strategic necessity with costly self-sufficiency.
A manufacturer may underinvest in alternative suppliers because it does not bear the full cost of any disruption that its customers face.
In a 2016 study in the Quarterly Journal of Economics, Jean-Noel Barrot and Julien Sauvagnat found that customers of suppliers hit by natural disasters suffered substantial output losses, especially when the inputs were hard to replace.
Government intervention can be justified when the wider benefits of securing alternative supplies outweigh the costs, but firms have too little incentive to invest on their own.
For India, that argument points to five priorities.
First, trace dependence beyond the immediate supplier. Chinese battery companies have announced nearly $90 billion in overseas investment since 2023, according to Climate Energy Finance.
Wood Mackenzie estimates that Chinese groups account for more than 80% of production across four key battery components. Laura Alfaro and Davin Chor’s 2023 paper, “Global Supply Chains: The Looming ‘Great Reallocation,’” cautions that America’s shift towards Vietnam and Mexico may preserve indirect dependence on China.
A supplier in a different country offers little protection if it relies on the same critical upstream inputs. India should check whether suppliers could still deliver if a processor or technology provider common to them became unavailable.
Second, use stockpiles to cushion temporary interruptions. In October, Japanese officials warned that inventories of yttrium, used in jet engine coatings and chip-making equipment, were shrinking as China restricted supplies. Reserves buy time to find other sources.
India’s National Critical Mineral Mission provides for a national stockpile. Start with materials that have few substitutes, are easy to store and are needed in manageable volumes. Where a second source requires a new processing plant, India can pool demand with other importing countries and use long-term purchase agreements to support investment.
Third, protect downstream manufacturers from higher input costs. A tariff on imported rare earth magnets, for example, would raise costs for Indian motor makers.
Where domestic magnet production would reduce a serious supply risk, a capital subsidy can help build capacity while leaving motor makers free to buy competitively priced imports.
Release funds as projects demonstrate progress towards commercial production, and do not let support become a permanent entitlement. Before extending it, check whether the plants can deliver to specification at competitive prices.
Fourth, use the next round of production-linked incentives to help suppliers reach export markets. Target gaps in critical materials, chips, battery cells, magnets and mineral refining. Ask how much additional domestic value each rupee of support creates and which dependence it reduces. Track export performance alongside productivity, quality and costs. Export orders can provide the scale that domestic demand alone may not, helping suppliers compete once support ends.
Fifth, attract foreign investment that makes India a supplier to global markets. Prioritize projects that bring technology, train engineers and build local supplier networks.
The test is whether Indian suppliers develop capabilities that remain competitive beyond the initial investment. More than 95% of the components in Tesla’s cars built in China come from local suppliers, and more than 60 of those suppliers also serve its global operations, according to Tesla vice president Grace Tao.
Foreign investment should help Indian firms integrate into global supply chains and become suppliers that global manufacturers cannot easily do without.
As Indian manufacturing expands, shortages of critical inputs could threaten more jobs and export orders. The challenge is not to eliminate foreign dependence, but to secure the critical stages of production where disruptions could bring entire industries to a halt. Make in India now needs Mine in India, and the capacity to refine what we dig up.
The author is a director at Arrjavv who researches and writes on behavioural finance and economics. Her X handle is @DivaJain2