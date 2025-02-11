Think win-win: India should try some mineral diplomacy in its relations with the US
Summary
- As US President Trump roils world trade, India has made a few tariff cuts as preliminary peace offerings. An opening for deal-oriented talks with the US may lie in China’s export curbs on rare metals.
Donald Trump seems determined to leave the world breathless with his flurry of trade tariffs. On Sunday, the US president said he would stiffen duties on America’s steel and aluminium imports. He also repeated his global call for ‘reciprocal’ rates: “If they charge us, we charge them."