Minimally disrupted schooling can reduce high drop-out rates
Summary
- States must promote schools that go from the primary to higher secondary level to minimize transition ordeals in education.
From 2014 to 2023, the education sector in India has witnessed notable strides in student enrolment and retention, with the gross enrolment ratio (GER) for secondary education increasing from 75.7% to 79.2%, and for higher secondary from 46.3% to 56.8%. Retention rates at the elementary level rose from 67.4% to 75.8%, and at the secondary level from 57.2% to 65.5%, signalling advances in educational engagement and policy efficacy. Nevertheless, the fact that neither the GER nor retention rates have reached 100%, a target that the National Education Policy aims to achieve by 2030, underscores the challenges that exist.