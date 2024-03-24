Minimally disrupted schooling can reduce high drop-out rates

Data for 2023 from the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) also supports this hypothesis. It reveals a stark pattern of student attrition at pivotal transitional stages within the education system, with the most significant drop-outs occurring at junctures where students are required to change schools—specifically after classes 5, 8 and 10. Class 6 sees almost 1.7 million students drop out as they move from primary to upper primary school, while class 9 records nearly 2.5 million students leaving, likely due to the shift to upper secondary education and the associated increase in academic rigour. Class 11 has an even more pronounced attrition rate, with almost 4.2 million students not progressing from class 10 to 11. In total, these transitions contribute to an alarming annual drop-out figure of approximately 12.4 million students from an initial cohort of 250 million, indicating that nearly 5% of students are lost at transition points due to school changes. This highlights a critical need for structural reforms to reduce these educational disruptions.