Minimize state control over output generation

Who owns what is no trivial matter. Back in imperial times, a telegraph law was enacted for the British to claim “exclusive privilege" over emerging tools of telecommunication. Today’s draft bill proposes to stretch that imperium to ‘telecom services’ so broadly defined that the state would get to decide which players are allowed into which online space and on what conditions. If licence barriers for telecom network operators raise no eyebrows, it’s because a public resource called spectrum can’t safely be shared on a free-for-all basis. In the field of telecom, per se, the bill does well to codify the licensing process in a way that might reduce the scope for rules made on the fly, even if critics point out gaps for central discretion on breaches of licence norms. It’s the dominion sought beyond what we think of as ‘telecom’ that has no rationale and requires a rollback. A soft option would be to exempt app-based services from this law’s purview, but that won’t soften state control over web spaces as a default setting. Only a full reversal can ensure that the path of startups does not steepen. Think of a startup that wants to offer users confidentiality. Even if it takes on the cost burden of the bill’s licence rule proposals, it may balk at their emphasis on verification of user IDs, rejection of the user’s right to anonymity and the ease with which state agencies may get to dial up user data. Unless an overriding privacy law is enacted that duly protects personal data in accordance with constitutional rights, such a venture may fail to win user trust beyond a point. The draft bill is at odds with other taken-for-granted freedoms too. It offers internet snap-offs, already too easily done, the legal cover of a due process that looks heavy handed enough to evoke fears of an internet set to recede behind a ‘great firewall of India’.