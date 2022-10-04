Minimize state control over output generation

A failed model based on public ownership of the means of production should alert us to the risk of letting the internet go under a licence raj. India’s draft telecom bill needs a prudent redo
That the means of production are best kept in public rather than private hands was the main pitch of an ideology put to an economic test in the 20th century. By the 1990s, its failure was evident in a cave-in of the Soviet economy, whose model of common ownership—with all the chips held by party rulers instead of private parties—had revealed itself not as an equalizer of people, but as an aggrandizer of power. America’s infotech revolutionaries had their own triumphal tale, one of decentralized digital tools helping a free market smash ahead of a closed order run by central command. Either way, the triumph of private enterprise as an economy’s dynamo was undeniable, the role of open markets in overall prosperity all too evident. So, when the internet emerged as the next big enabler of output, its freedom from state control was taken as a must for its success. With business liberty widely hailed as good policy, online markets were expected to stay free of entry barriers. This comfort was rudely shaken up by the Centre’s recent release of a draft bill for India’s telecom sector. If enacted in its current form, all kinds of online services that ride ‘on top’ of state-awarded airwaves would face a licence raj, with all its rules, bars and riddles.
Who owns what is no trivial matter. Back in imperial times, a telegraph law was enacted for the British to claim “exclusive privilege" over emerging tools of telecommunication. Today’s draft bill proposes to stretch that imperium to ‘telecom services’ so broadly defined that the state would get to decide which players are allowed into which online space and on what conditions. If licence barriers for telecom network operators raise no eyebrows, it’s because a public resource called spectrum can’t safely be shared on a free-for-all basis. In the field of telecom, per se, the bill does well to codify the licensing process in a way that might reduce the scope for rules made on the fly, even if critics point out gaps for central discretion on breaches of licence norms. It’s the dominion sought beyond what we think of as ‘telecom’ that has no rationale and requires a rollback. A soft option would be to exempt app-based services from this law’s purview, but that won’t soften state control over web spaces as a default setting. Only a full reversal can ensure that the path of startups does not steepen. Think of a startup that wants to offer users confidentiality. Even if it takes on the cost burden of the bill’s licence rule proposals, it may balk at their emphasis on verification of user IDs, rejection of the user’s right to anonymity and the ease with which state agencies may get to dial up user data. Unless an overriding privacy law is enacted that duly protects personal data in accordance with constitutional rights, such a venture may fail to win user trust beyond a point. The draft bill is at odds with other taken-for-granted freedoms too. It offers internet snap-offs, already too easily done, the legal cover of a due process that looks heavy handed enough to evoke fears of an internet set to recede behind a ‘great firewall of India’.
As another cold war gets underway, a long shadow of the state on markets will probably prove just as big an economic dampener as it did last time. History may not have found an ‘end’ point in any model yet, but market freedom is a safer bet. Granted, some online spaces need better regulation. But we could do this without letting the Indian state’s grip get so tight that it stifles private success.