India needs to rethink its power storage options in the light of an energy shock that has exposed the fragility of global supply chains. Since geopolitical conflict and wobbly rules of international engagement are unlikely to relieve us of trade clamps being used as weapons, we must adjust our cost and security calculus accordingly.
Minimize supply-chain risks: Here’s how India could pursue self-sufficiency in energy storage
SummaryIndia’s exposure to global supply-chain risk urgently needs to be reduced. Battery storage is an arena heavily dominated by China, which is no stranger to the use of export curbs for geopolitical ends. Thankfully, options are emerging that seem ripe for a policy push.
India needs to rethink its power storage options in the light of an energy shock that has exposed the fragility of global supply chains. Since geopolitical conflict and wobbly rules of international engagement are unlikely to relieve us of trade clamps being used as weapons, we must adjust our cost and security calculus accordingly.
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