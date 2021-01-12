Minimum government: Live up to the promise

As a proposition, ‘minimum government’ has held special appeal in the economic sphere as a reformist mantra. This is no surprise in a country that saw an outsized state retard our growth prospects for decades before we embarked on liberalization. That the same ideal must guide India’s social policy framework, however, seems lost on too many lawmakers. Witness the surfeit of laws and policies we have seen that invade our private space, baring a tendency towards a maximalist state all too keen to impose itself on our personal lives. The most invasive of these relate to marriage, as seen in decrees issued by Uttar Pradesh (UP), Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh (MP) that go under the oxymoronic rubric of “love jihad" laws. With their stated intent of stopping post-marital religious conversions, they have openly been weaponized against interfaith unions. Such has been the zeal of enforcement that violations of human rights have become legion in some places. In UP, a woman suffered a miscarriage after she was ‘rescued’, against her wishes, from her husband of a minority faith. Others have been roughed up by cops and vigilantes, and state interference in marriages has all but assumed the proportions of a public campaign. Karnataka, meanwhile, has a financial incentive scheme for Brahmin women of economically-weak households to marry priests, provided they fulfil a set of conditions. This is statism of the sort that should have no place in a constitutional democracy.

As a proposition, ‘minimum government’ has held special appeal in the economic sphere as a reformist mantra. This is no surprise in a country that saw an outsized state retard our growth prospects for decades before we embarked on liberalization. That the same ideal must guide India’s social policy framework, however, seems lost on too many lawmakers. Witness the surfeit of laws and policies we have seen that invade our private space, baring a tendency towards a maximalist state all too keen to impose itself on our personal lives. The most invasive of these relate to marriage, as seen in decrees issued by Uttar Pradesh (UP), Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh (MP) that go under the oxymoronic rubric of “love jihad" laws. With their stated intent of stopping post-marital religious conversions, they have openly been weaponized against interfaith unions. Such has been the zeal of enforcement that violations of human rights have become legion in some places. In UP, a woman suffered a miscarriage after she was ‘rescued’, against her wishes, from her husband of a minority faith. Others have been roughed up by cops and vigilantes, and state interference in marriages has all but assumed the proportions of a public campaign. Karnataka, meanwhile, has a financial incentive scheme for Brahmin women of economically-weak households to marry priests, provided they fulfil a set of conditions. This is statism of the sort that should have no place in a constitutional democracy.

A few years ago, the diets of citizens were under state scrutiny. Today, it is matrimony. This slide towards choice repression must be arrested. We need a clear enunciation of the principle that every citizen is free to act in a manner that causes no harm to others (or, in some cases, to him or herself). Such liberty is virtually the basis on which we opt for the national compact of citizenship—which differs from subjection. This point needs to be made by our judiciary. The apex court is examining the constitutional validity of the Uttarakhand and UP laws. It ought to junk them for what they are: violations of our rights. They also make a mockery of the ruling party’s slogan of “minimum government, maximum governance".