Minimum wage: It’s likely to hurt the very workers it aims to help
Summary
- It takes away the only advantage less skilled workers have: Their willingness to work for low pay. India must think twice before raising minimium wages.
Mahatma Gandhi’s quotes have gone out of style these days, but one of his most famous lines is a surprisingly useful tool to help understand why a mandated minimum wage is a bad idea: “Recall the face of the poorest and weakest man you have seen and ask yourself if this step you contemplate is going to be any use to him."