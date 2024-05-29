Minimum wage: It’s likely to hurt the very workers it aims to help

The best way to protect workers, therefore, is to create as much competition as possible for their time and effort. This doesn’t mean we abandon worker protection, but we must focus our policy on maximizing worker choice. Every country that has made the transition from poor to middle income or rich status has realized this. The sooner we also realize that maximizing worker choice is the right policy option, not limiting it, the sooner Indians at large will transition to a standard of living that’s at par with the world’s best.