Will increasing minimum wages ease the employment problem and help the economy?
Summary
- Conventional economic wisdom would advise against any such labour market interference for fear of job losses as employers try to cut costs, but empirical evidence doesn’t back that view. While the benefits can be debated, it aligns with state obligation.
The economic outlook in most of the developed capitalist world is very gloomy. High inflation and slower growth have pushed some countries into recession while many others are staring at stagnant growth. At the same time, there has been a concerted push in most developed countries to raise minimum wages.