Ministries are falling back on McKinsey. Harvard is quietly winning the battle

Everything a company doesn’t want to get its hands dirty with, McKinsey will do it for them, The New Yorker wrote about the consultancy firm recently. “Escape from accountability is the most valuable service" the management consultancy provides, went on the article , referring to a former McKinsey employee’s description of it as “capital’s willing executioners".

While companies may want to lower accountability so as to “increase shareholder value", as The New Yorker article also said, why governments lean on such expertise is less obvious. But governments across the world do hire the storied consultancy firm.

In India, 16 ministries and departments in the central government blew up ₹500 crore in five years on outsourcing at least 308 crucial assignments to McKinsey and other multinational consultancy firms hiring consultancies, information made available under the Right To Information (RTI) Act, and reported by The Indian Express, has shown.

The departments that cumulatively spent equivalent to salaries of about 300 IAS officers on these consultancies include civil aviation; public enterprises; electronics and information technology; health and family welfare; petroleum and natural gas; rural development, forest and climate change; tourism; administrative reforms and public grievances; promotion of industry and internal trade; coal, skill development and entrepreneurship; defence; and non-conventional energy resources; power; road transport and highways.

The assignments outsourced covered across-the-board activities, including "financial due diligence", "retainer for advisory service", "hiring technical consultants," and even "evaluation of nominations for e-governance awards", the information obtained under RTI showed. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited and KPMG International Limited were among those hired.

The finance ministry may be now gearing up to institute checks and processes for the use of budget allocations for such expenses. The process of formulating the budget for the financial year 2024-25 has started in the ministry. As part of these preparations, and under the head “top priority", it has asked all ministries and departments to furnish details of consultants they appointed, including the selection process, tenure and average renumeration, the newspaper reports.

So why does a government that has been losing economists, especially those who earned their spurs in high-brow international campuses, need to rely on multinational consultants? The mantra it swears by is “Hard Work is more powerful than Harvard and Oxford", that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave in 2017.

The issue really is that, as Rakesh Mohan, member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council, wrote in the book, A New Reform Paradigm: Festschrift in Honour of Isher Judge Ahluwalia, far from being big, the government is severely stretched at the top, with only 1,600 central government employees (including those of Railways, and government banks and companies) per ten thousand Indians, as compared with more than 7,500 in the US. The elite services of IAS and IPS comprise only 5,000 officers each. That's less than ten per district in the country.

Markets watchdog Sebi has a professional staff strength at 800. In contrast, the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. has 4,500. The Reserve Bank of India had 6,670 professional staff in 2019. The US Federal Reserve has 22,000.

In the US and China, around two-thirds of government employees work at the local or sub-provincial levels, whereas it is only 12% in India.

In a world of increasingly complex geopolitics and geo-economics, the government doesn’t have enough specialist diplomats, economists, economic diplomats and trade negotiators.

The more fundamental problem of course is that the system of public administration inherited from the colonial system of general administration isn’t fit for development as government objective. The bureaucracy was not designed for a modern open economy in which regulation, not control, is government’s main role. Regulation, such of infrastructure, has necessarily to be in the public sector, even if the delivery is private. But the education system, Mohan wrote, isn’t producing the sort of competent technocrats required to manage the tensions between the two different organising principles involved, non-profit and profit-seeking; the complexities of public management systems; the huge budgets, and the sensitive customer delivery and logistics. As a result, there is a crisis of technocratic capacity in government at a time when demand for it is growing by leaps and bounds.

The consequences can be seen: the government, as Mohan wrote, has been vacating key sectors—health, education, infrastructure— and is inviting the private sector to do what is best done by governments. It’s high time the government takes up seriously the task of addressing the policy and technocratic capacity constraint by updating its training, hiring, appraisal policies, and creating new cadres of specialists to take on the challenge of being a government in a fast-growing modern economy.