Ministries are falling back on McKinsey. Harvard is quietly winning the battle
Summary
- There is a crisis of technocratic capacity in government at a time when demand for it is growing by leaps and bounds.
Everything a company doesn’t want to get its hands dirty with, McKinsey will do it for them, The New Yorker wrote about the consultancy firm recently. “Escape from accountability is the most valuable service" the management consultancy provides, went on the article, referring to a former McKinsey employee’s description of it as “capital’s willing executioners".