The more fundamental problem of course is that the system of public administration inherited from the colonial system of general administration isn’t fit for development as government objective. The bureaucracy was not designed for a modern open economy in which regulation, not control, is government’s main role. Regulation, such of infrastructure, has necessarily to be in the public sector, even if the delivery is private. But the education system, Mohan wrote, isn’t producing the sort of competent technocrats required to manage the tensions between the two different organising principles involved, non-profit and profit-seeking; the complexities of public management systems; the huge budgets, and the sensitive customer delivery and logistics. As a result, there is a crisis of technocratic capacity in government at a time when demand for it is growing by leaps and bounds.