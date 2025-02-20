The government must review its proposals on access to official micro-data
Summary
- India’s official data-sets are a public asset. But the statistics ministry’s proposed rules on request approvals would restrict rather than ease the access of researchers to important numbers.
With the objective of facilitating easy access to official statistics for all users, while implementing a basic requirement for official data (i.e. protecting confidentiality), so that the purpose of data-driven governance and inclusive development is better served, the Union ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) recently prepared a draft of revised Guidelines for Statistical Data Dissemination and placed it in the public domain for comments.