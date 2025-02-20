The government must review its proposals on access to official micro-data

Also, what attributes determine the genuineness of user requests and who can act as an objective arbiter of their intent? Research being an inherently exploratory exercise, can the validity of a research proposal be predetermined? Some deductions made from the data may be tenable but unpalatable; would access to such data be eased or barred? What if the final inferences vary, wholly or partly, from those visualized by a study proposal at its conception stage? Or is the unstated intent behind these preconditions to deprive general users of access to public assets, as official statistics are currently deemed?