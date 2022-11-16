Mint Explainer: 10 things Zelensky wants for the Ukraine war to end

Mint Explainer: 10 things Zelensky wants for the Ukraine war to end2 min read . 04:15 PM IST
- Ukrain President Zelenesky has laid down military, economic and strategic conditions that can end the war.
President Volodymr Zelensky of Ukraine recently unveiled a peace plan aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and restoring regional and global stability. At the recently concluded G20 Summit in Indonesia, Zelensky urged world leaders to back his peace plan to end the war.
1. The peace plan begins with some immediate measures. First, Zelensky says that “Russia must withdraw all its troops and armed formations from the territory of Ukraine". A cessation of hostilities can begin once Ukraine has restored control over territories within its borders.
2. Russia must also affirm Ukraine’s territorial integrity “within the framework of the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly and the applicable international legally binding documents."
3. Russian forces must also hand over control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to the IAEA and Ukrainian forces and must also cease making nuclear threats.
4. Outside of military measures, Zelensky has called for both sides to exchange prisoners of war. He has also called on Moscow to return political prisoners and deportees.
5. The peace plan also envisages immediate protection of Ukraine’s environment which has been adversely affected by relentless bombing.
6. It also calls on Russia to cease targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. If Moscow refuses, “the answer to this should be a forced limitation of (energy) export prices for Russia".
7. Zelensky has also called for an international mechanism to compensate Ukraine for the financial damages suffered during the war. Further, he proposes a Special Tribunal to look into Russian crimes in its aggression towards Ukraine.
8. In the long term, Zelensky has called for the creation of a “Kyiv Security Compact". This proposed security compact would guarantee Ukraine’s territorial integrity against foreign aggression and would provide resources for training, advanced equipment and improved defence capabilities for Ukraine.
9. The Kyiv Security Compact’s provisions will be binding and seek to involve the US, UK and a number of other European states in Ukrainian security. In case of aggression against Ukraine, these countries may also take military action in defence of Ukraine.
10. Once all “anti-war" measures are implemented, Zelensky proposes signing a final document that would end the war in Ukraine.
