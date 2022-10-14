Mint explainer: 3 takeaways from the IMF World Economic Outlook4 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 01:32 PM IST
- Over-tightening is more likely when central banks act in an uncoordinated fashion, warns the IMF report.
Monetary policy will be critical in the global battle against inflation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its latest World Economic Outlook report. The multilateral agency seems to suggest a coordinated action against inflation by central banks to prevent a harsh recession in many parts of the world.