India readies for G20 presidency. 14 Nov 2022
- India must keep a badly divided G20 relevant as the world turns inward.
Before departing for Bali to attend this year's meeting of G20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s impending presidency of the grouping will be based on the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or One Earth, One Family, One Future. It is a challenging task at the best of times, and more so at a time much of the world is turning inwards, with ongoing clashes over territory and technology. Globalization appears to be on the retreat, shrinking the space for multilateral platforms like G20. The G20 presidency beginning 1 December will offer India a chance to keep the grouping alive and united as a forum to resolve global economic crises. Will the country rise to the occasion?