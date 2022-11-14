Mint Explainer: 6 things to know as India readies for G20 presidency

For India, the G20 presidency is an opportunity to showcase its growth story across the world. The IMF projects India will be the fastest growing major economy in the world in 2023, and for Modi it'll be an opportunity to push “Make in India" across the world. The fact that India has robust diplomatic relations on both sides of the geopolitical divide -- the US on one hand and Russia on the other – can position it well to capitalize on the gradual erosion of China as a manufacturing hub. Of course, the country has to keep improving on the ease of doing business quotient to stave off competition from other lost-cost destinations like Vietnam.

