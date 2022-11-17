Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Opinion / Views /  Mint Explainer: 9 things to know about Ukraine’s re-conquest of Kherson

2 min read . 01:26 PM ISTShashank Mattoo
Ukrainian soldiers atop a Russian tank near Kherson. Further territorial gains for Kyiv will become more difficult. Photo: AP

  • It's a major psychological victory for Ukraine but gives Russian military a chance to create a stronger defensive line through the winter.

1. Kherson is a major industrial and population centre in southern Ukraine. It was conquered by Russian forces early in the war and was the only major regional capital taken by the Russians.

1. Kherson is a major industrial and population centre in southern Ukraine. It was conquered by Russian forces early in the war and was the only major regional capital taken by the Russians.

2. During the eight months of Russian rule, Moscow’s security services allegedly carried out arbitrary detentions, torture and killings of Ukrainian citizens in occupied territories.

3. Since early September, Ukrainian forces have been pushing back Russian troops. Western weaponry has helped their cause even as Moscow lost many of its best troops and even more equipment in the early stages of the fighting.

4. With morale and momentum favouring the Ukrainians, top Russian general Sergei Surovikin announced that his troops would retreat from Kherson and organise a new defensive line along the Dnieper river.

5. The Russian military has not been routed. Experts find that the retreat from Kherson was organised and did not involve major losses of manpower or equipment.

6. Russia hopes to create a stronger defensive line through the winter. Over the next few months, newly mobilised troops will join the ranks of the Russian military. The Kremlin hopes that this will revitalise Russia’s flagging campaign in the region.

7. For Ukraine, retaking Kherson has been a major psychological victory. Control of Kherson, which lies near the Dnieper river, allows Ukraine control of water supplies to Russian-held Crimea. Kherson was also a key gateway for Moscow’s offensive into southern Ukraine.

8. Experts believe that further territorial gains for Kyiv will become more difficult as winter sets in and Russia sets up a newer defensive line.

9. Ukraine is confronted with major logistical challenges in Kherson, ranging from restoring the city’s decimated power infrastructure to providing basic supplies to the population.

