Sitharaman’s bold capex plan to boost economy

Private investment has been comatose since the global financial crisis in 2008 largely due to the twin balance-sheet problem in banking and corporate sector. To revive private investment, particularly in manufacturing, the government has taken a raft of measures in recent years — from the introduction of the GST and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to the thrust on infrastructure creation. Sitharaman also unveiled audacious corporate tax cuts in 2019, slashing the base rate to 22% from 30% and for new manufacturing companies from 25% to 15%. Corporate tax rates in India now are among the lowest in the world. But the move has not yielded the results it should have, perhaps in some measure due to the Covid-induced economic meltdown.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}