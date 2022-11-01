Mint Explainer: A split Israel and the persistence of Netanyahu

The country has been in the grip of political instability since 2019. In April that year, former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu lost the support of a key conservative ally and was forced to call a general election. However, three successive elections in 2019 and 2020 brought only inconclusive results with no party capable of forming a government. While no political party or faction has ever won a full majority in Israel’s 120-member parliament, major parties cobble together coalitions with smaller players to form a government. In 2021, after a fourth election, Netanyahu was finally removed from office after 12 years in power. A motley collection of nationalist conservatives, centrists and Arab parties assembled a 61-seat government. This coalition held on until June 2022 when differences over Palestine among other issues caused the wheels to come off the government. This has led to Israel’s fifth general election.