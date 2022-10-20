Mint Explainer: A window into the closed world of China's elite politics

Xi’s move to concentrate power and centralise decision-making authority means that the world’s most populous nation is now dependent on the leadership of one 69-year old man. Given that Xi does not have a formal successor, political crisis may ensue if Xi passes away or is otherwise incapacitated. Xi’s continued presence at the centre of Chinese politics means that increasing tensions with the United States are likely to become the order of the day. For India, it also means that a resolution of the border crisis which began in April 2020 is unlikely to occur. This is because the crisis was largely precipitated by the actions of the Xi administration and the subsequent gridlock in talks with New Delhi has continued on his watch.