Opinion
Mint Explainer: Akasa Air turns 1. What now?
Summary
- The airline is soon expected to tap the high-yield international segment and has eyes on Singapore, the Middle East and the Gulf region, including Dammam, Qatar and Oman, as possible destinations for the launch
New Delhi: India’s youngest airline Akasa Air completes one year of operations today and is now getting ready to launch international flights as it now has 20 aircraft in its fleet.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more