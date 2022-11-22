Mint Explainer: All the controversies that spilled from Qatar's World Cup

1. In 2010, FIFA, football's supreme governing authority, awarded the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. The choice was immediately controversial. Qatar, which is less than a third the size of the tiny state of Bhutan, had little of the infrastructure necessary to host the World Cup. Internal FIFA assessments also showed that there were serious doubts about Qatar's ability to host the world's biggest sporting event. Other countries in the fray to host were the United States, Japan and South Korea.

