Mint Explainer: Another Chinese spy ship stalks the Indian Ocean3 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 09:12 AM IST
- While these vessels can be used for scientific research, they also carry strategic capabilities such as to track missile tests.
For the second time in just three months, a Chinese spy ship is a subject of consternation in New Delhi. Yuan Wang-6, a tracking ship, has entered the Indian Ocean region. It follows closely on the heels of a highly controversial visit of Yuan Wang-5, a spy ship, to Hambantota port in Sri Lanka.