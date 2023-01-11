Mint Explainer: Are Japan and the UK in a 'quasi-alliance'?2 min read . 04:42 PM IST
- Japan has signed a major defence pact with the UK, the first such treaty it has signed with a European country.
Tokyo and London concluded a new defence pact today, allowing British and Japanese soldiers to deploy in each other’s countries. This pact is but the latest indication of a rapidly deepening relationship between the UK and Japan. Mint explains the stakes:
On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signed a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) that will allow soldiers from both countries to deploy on each other’s territory.
This marked the first such treaty Japan has signed with a European country. Japan has also concluded RAAs with Australia and India. RAAs make defence exercises and deployments easier to carry out and are generally thought to improve military interoperability.
This defence pact is simply the latest in a heady year for ties between London and Tokyo. Earlier, Japan announced that it would jointly design and develop a sixth-generation fighter in partnership with the UK and Italy.
For Japan, this represented a significant step away from its traditional defence dependence on America. For the UK, it represented another concrete step forward in its new “tilt" to the Indo-Pacific.
During a visit in 2021, British Defence Minister Ben Wallace acknowledged that bilateral defence ties were being elevated to a new level. During his visit, the UK announced that it would permanently station two ships in the Indo-Pacific.
Both sides are also cooperating on trade. Japan has played a crucial role in holding the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a massive regional trade accord, together after the US left the pact in 2017. The United Kingdom has submitted an application to be a part of the CPTPP.
This growing closeness has led analysts to dub the relationship a “quasi-alliance". Japan and the UK have been allies before. In 1902, London and Tokyo entered into a formal alliance that helped the former manage its presence in the Far East while re-focusing on rising threats like Imperial Germany.
This time, both countries have their sights firmly trained on a rising China. Japan has been particularly concerned by Beijing’s intimidation in recent decades while Britain has been a vocal supporter of a free and open rules-based order in the region.
