Mint Explainer: Are some freebies better than others?

The Supreme Court wants a national debate on the rampant freebie handouts by states in India. But a freebie culture unites India. All political parties north and south of the Vindhyas hand out doles to the masses, particularly around elections—from free power and water and loan waivers to computers, grinders, TVs and bicycles. So, where should politicians draw the line? The Supreme Court has wondered recently if we need a law to end the freebie culture. Of course, there is a law to keep a lid on government spending—the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act—but it needs much more teeth, in line with global best practices.