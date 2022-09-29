Mint Explainer: Behind the US-Pak F-16 support deal

The US began supplying F-16s to Pakistan in 1983. The jets were first sold to Pakistan after Islamabad proved an important ally in the fight against the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. Supplies were far from smooth. Pakistan’s rogue nuclear program caused the US to pass the Pressler Amendment which restricted the sales of F-16s to the Pakistani Air Force. The Americans made several attempts to sell the planes manufactured to other countries like Indonesia but these plans eventually fell through. In 2005, the program was renewed after Islamabad became a major ally in the American war against terror. More jets were supplied in 2014. Pakistan now possesses approximately 85 of these.