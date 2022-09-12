Mint Explainer: Beyond Bengaluru, a colossal urban crisis

India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, almost drowned after torrential rains a few days ago. To an extent, a manmade crisis. Another reminder that India’s economic powerhouses, its urban centres, are wilting under an explosion of unplanned and chaotic urbanization. It threatens to jeopardize India’s ambition of transforming into an economic superpower. While the country’s attention remains on its megacities, the problem of unplanned urbanization runs much deeper. First, there is a complete absence of urban planning in large parts of India. In fact, many urban settlements are governed as “rural" entities. And then haphazard “urban sprawls" are eating up precious land resources–often fertile agricultural land–and are environmentally unsustainable. India needs compact cities and suburbs.