Mint Explainer: Campa Cola and the power of nostalgia5 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 07:30 AM IST
- In Campa Cola, Reliance has found an important cultural artifact of the '80s India and perhaps a swadeshi icon.
An old dying brand is coming back to take on the rivals that had forced it into a slow death. Reliance Industries has bought Campa Cola, and it seems it will be a major piece of its unfolding FMCG strategy. It's not for nothing that Reliance has chosen an old brand to take on the biggies, Coca Cola and Pepsi. Campa Cola is not just a soft drink. It is a piece of India's political and cultural history. Will Reliance be able to beat Coca Cola and Pepsi with the power of nostalgia?