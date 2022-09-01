Mint Explainer: Campa Cola and the power of nostalgia

When you can often be unsure if a new product really does exactly what it says on the tin, old things look simple, reliable and fun—like elder siblings and parents when you are in the rough. That's why nostalgia has become a quite effective marketing strategy in recent times. The world is warming; there's pesticide in food; you don't know how much the vaccine really works; and there are hidden costs and fine prints everywhere. In such times, the old world looks assuring to many—especially when recreated in ad campaigns where it loses all its sharp edges.