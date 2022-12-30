Mint Explainer: Can India afford the Olympics?

Ahmedabad is planning to bid for the 2036 Olympic Games. The city has set the ball rolling by laying the foundation for the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex at Motera, and drawing the blueprint for another sports complex in neighbouring Narapura. However, that would be just the beginning, even if India does win the 2036 event. First, the costs for hosting an Olympics event have soared, even pushing Greece towards bankruptcy after the 2004 event. In fact, there are few bidders for the Games now because of the prohibitive costs, which may actually open doors for India. Also, India will seriously need to consider whether hosting the Games in Delhi, instead of Ahmedabad, will make the event commercially viable. The capital already has a sporting and physical infrastructure in place.