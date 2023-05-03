As it neared the end of its term, the government increased quotas to gain support from the dominant Lingayat-Vokkaligas, Dalits, and far-right Hindutva supporters. The government boosted the quotas for Lingayats and Vokkaligas by two percentage points to 6% and 7%, respectively. It increased the quotas for scheduled castes and tribes by two and five percentage points to 17 and 7%, respectively. It also removed a quota for Muslims. However, the Supreme Court has put the move on hold until 9 May, the eve of the election.

