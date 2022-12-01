Mint Explainer: Dharavi, the big test for Adani and Mumbai4 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 02:01 AM IST
- A prestigious project for one; lessons in urban planning for the other.
In the heart of Mumbai lies Dharavi, Asia's largest slum hosting thousands of small businesses and hundreds of thousands of people over more than 600 acres. The Maharashtra government has struggled for decades to rebuild Dharavi as a planned mixed-use development with homes, offices and small industries. On Monday, the Adani group emerged as top bidder in a global tender to redevelop the massive slum, adjacent to the business hub of Bandra-Kurla Complex and the Mumbai airport. Dharavi holds the promise to be rebuilt like how Shanghai redeveloped Lujiazui. For the Adani group, it’s an opportunity to signal its execution prowess to the world, like similar to how the Ambanis built the Jamnagar refinery.