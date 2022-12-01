Mint Explainer: Dharavi, the big test for Adani and Mumbai

With a net worth of over $150 billion, Gautam Adani is now the world's third-richest person, behind Elon Musk and French fashion tycoon Bernard Arnault. In recent years, his group has expanded rapidly across businesses, from airports and roads to renewables to defence and aerospace and media. Real estate is emerging as another port of call for the Adani group. It's also an opportunity for the group to showcase its execution prowess to the world and the stock markets. Slum redevelopment is a big challenge, and meeting project deadlines and preventing cost overruns will remain a priority for the group. The Slum Rehabilitation Authority set up by the Maharashtra government in 1995 has had an unremarkable record so far, rehabilitating just over 200,000 families across 2,000 plus projects. The Dharavi project may test the Adanis as well. Remember how the seamless execution of the Jamnagar refinery, the world’s largest, got the Ambanis global recognition? The Dharavi project will be followed closely by the world and is an opportunity for Gautam Adani to make a strong statement about his group’s professionalism and prowess.