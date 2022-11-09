Mint Explainer: Do Republicans have a Trump problem?4 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 03:42 PM IST
- Many of the prominent candidates backed by former president Donald Trump have been defeated.
Former president Donald Trump is weighing another run for the White House. With his candidacy all but certain, The US is faced with the prospect of another Trump presidency. He has also expanded his grip on the Republican Party and has actively backed key candidates in the ongoing midterm elections in the US. With many of those candidates facing defeat, Mint looks into whether the Republican Party has a Trump problem.