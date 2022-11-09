Mint Explainer: Do Republicans have a Trump problem?

Trump’s takeover of the party began during the race for the Republican nomination in 2016. Faced with more established candidates supported by the mainstream of the party, Trump seized on a sense of popular disenchantment with America’s governing elites. His anti-globalist rhetoric, protectionist policies, hostility to immigration and willingness to partake in the country’s “culture wars" made him a lightning rod for disenchanted voters. He swept aside conservative Christian rivals as well as more traditional opponents to claim the Republican nomination and eventually the White House. While his political appeal forced many in the party to accept his leadership, Trump also proved willing to attack members of his own party for not supporting him. He used social media and conservative news networks to name and shame colleagues who did not toe his line on key policy issues. A barrage of critical tweets from Trump was enough to end many a political career. In the 2018 midterm elections, many moderate Republicans were forced to stand down because of their opposition to Trump.