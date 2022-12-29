Mint Explainer: El Nino is coming; are we ready?3 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 07:06 AM IST
- Prepare for droughts and poor harvests
The world must brace for a possible El Nino next year, a climate pattern expected to drive up temperatures and trigger upheavals across the globe. India too will be impacted, with a possible monsoon deficit in 2023. Indeed, erratic weather patterns, driven by climate change and made worse by recurring phenomena like El Nino, will be a big challenge for the world in the future. It will take a heavy toll on agriculture and may call upon governments to substantially raise food buffer stocks and crop yields over the years.