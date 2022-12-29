Mint Explainer: El Nino is coming; are we ready?

It will clearly call upon the government to build a substantial buffer of food stocks, more so in the good seasons for agriculture to tide over shortages in other years. The government may do well to revise its food buffer norms, maybe raising stocks in the years to come. It will be a challenge, but essential to keep food prices in check. Also, keep in mind that the government is now giving free foodgrains to 800 million Indians, and, for that, ample foodgrain stocks are essential.