Mint Explainer: Ending urban poverty in India could be within striking distance

In 2021, China declared it had eradicated extreme poverty, and had lifted 770 million people out of poverty since 1978. Only 0.1% of China’s population is below the International Poverty Line defined by the World Bank (below $1.9 per day). About 55 million Chinese are in multidimensional poverty, but only 0.3% of its population falls in the “severely poor" category, according to the UNDP report. India, in contrast, has about 22% of its population below the International Poverty Line. It has 229 million still in poverty accord to the MPI, and 4.2% in “severe poverty". While India has a lot of catching-up to do with China, the latest estimates on multidimensional poverty indicate rapid progress.