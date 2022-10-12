Mint Explainer: EU energy ministers grope for common ground

In a word: precarious. Households have seen massive increases in energy bills, factories are shuttering their doors, and inflation is battering economies. The UK is set to see an 80% increase in household energy bills in October while comparable increases have been seen in other countries. European automotive production may drop 40% over the next few years as operations may be disrupted by energy cuts in winter months. Industrial production has already declined. As inflation eats into household savings, demand for goods and services may crater and drag Europe into recession. The suspension and later mysterious bombing of Russia’s Nordstream 1 gas pipeline, which was a major artery of gas supply from Russia to Europe, has complicated matters.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}