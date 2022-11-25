Mint Explainer: Five lessons for India from China's war on covid4 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 03:30 PM IST
- India must administer booster doses on a mass scale to guard against future outbreaks.
Covid cases are swelling in China, with the number of new daily cases at all-time highs. And these are just the reported numbers. The actual tally may be much higher, because almost 90% of the cases in the latest outbreak are asymptomatic. Also, there are doubts about the official figures from Beijing. For India and the world, there are lessons from China - the pandemic can resurface with more transmissible variants, and booster doses are imperative to contain their impact.