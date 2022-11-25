Mint Explainer: Five lessons for India from China's war on covid

The Chinese experience highlights the need for India to administer booster doses on a mass scale. About 70% of Indians have still not taken a third shot yet, though the country is sitting on adequate vaccine stocks. In Hong Kong, the elderly who have not completed vaccination have been the worst hit, with relatively higher mortality rates. And the potency of Chinese vaccines has been found to improve with a third booster dose. Meanwhile, as China struggles to contain Covid, it will impact its trade with the rest of the world, including with India. India’s merchandise exports to China shrank in September and engineering exports declined almost 64% in October. However, over the medium to long term, as the world looks beyond China – or adopts a China+1 strategy – to derisk supply chains, it opens up opportunities for the Modi government to promote its 'Make in India' programme.

