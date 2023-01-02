Mint Explainer: Fixing the mess in India's online gaming

The Centre has kicked off efforts to make clear rules for online gaming and e-sports, and has brought them under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, respectively. The move has been welcomed by the industry, but there remain areas of conflict which may require the intervention of courts in the days to come. Can states ban both games of chance and skill? How do you define a game of skill? And how can the Centre and states collaborate to effectively regulate online gaming and e-sports?