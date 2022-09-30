Mint Explainer: Free food grains come with hidden costs too

Stoking the controversy further, an official note from finance ministry Department of Expenditure has surfaced on social media, which argues against any further extension to the scheme. The expenditure department has three objections. It says the economic and fiscal implications of the extension would be substantial, pointing out the rise in energy prices because of the war in Ukraine, with its knock-on effect on other subsidies. Also, with the pandemic receding, the document says there appears to be no further need to continue with the scheme. And finally, the department says another extension “may give an impression of its permanent or indefinite continuation and make it difficult to stop."