Mint Explainer: Fusion power — miracle or mirage?2 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 12:25 AM IST
- Prohibitive costs and shortage of fuel will slow the progress of fusion tech.
American scientists claim they have conducted nuclear fusion in a lab, raising waves of excitement worldwide. More energy was created in a nuclear fusion test than was expended in triggering it, scientists said, raising hopes that the technology can be scaled up. However, it's too early to celebrate. Thanks to prohibitive costs, scarce fuel and the potential to affect global disarmament, it may be a long time — if at all — before fusion energy becomes an alternative to fossil fuels and other sources of energy.