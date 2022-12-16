Mint Explainer: Fusion power — miracle or mirage?

Scientists at the US government's Lawrence Livermore Laboratory in California injected two megajoules of energy through a laser into a very small fuel pellet. The process fused two hydrogen isotopes and generated three megajoules of energy -- Essentially, a reactor produced more energy than was fed into it. The development, which comes after decades of research, has delighted scientists, but the days of abundant fusion energy are far. First, there was no net gain in energy in the experiment. To have a practical significance, the energy converted into the laser beams must be much less than the energy output from the fusion experiment. We are still nowhere close to that. The experiment only generated more energy than the laser energy fed into the pellet. There is a substantial energy loss while converting electricity to light. Also, the experiment only lasted fractions of a second, and can only be repeated once every few hours, limiting its practical utility.